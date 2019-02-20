Farnborough Rd dune system being choked out by weeds

DUNE ALERT: Landcare president Malcolm Wells needs volunteers to help care for the Farnborough Rd dunal system.

DUNE ALERT: Landcare president Malcolm Wells needs volunteers to help care for the Farnborough Rd dunal system. Trish Bowman

AN OVERGROWN and weed-infested site on Farnborough Rd dunal system will receive a welcome reprieve soon thanks to a $8700 grant from the Fitzroy Basin Association and the helping hands of Landcare and community volunteers.

Landcare president Malcolm Wells said recently the Capricorn Coast Landcare Group was awarded the grant by FBA to commence regeneration work on a section of foredune and secondary dune scrub on Farnborough Rd, from the northern end of the Beachside Caravan Park north to beach access FB9.

"Work will include weed removal and planting of appropriate native species to increase the natural biodiversity of the beach scrub,” Mr Wells said.

"The much-needed work will restore native fauna habitat, stabilise the dunes and help improve quality of water runoff into Keppel Bay, which will in turn improve the ecosystem at and around the site.

"This project is being carried out with the support of Livingstone Shire Council, who will be supplying plants from the community nursery and assisting as required.”

Landcare is looking to form the Dgyllinba Coastcare Group, which would be managed by CCLG and carry on the maintenance of the site once the funding has run out.

Mr Wells said Landcare was hoping to attract local school groups and families to carry out working bees on the site, both within and outside school hours.

"We are looking at establishing a working bee once a month on a weekend if there is enough public interest,” he said.

"We plan on offering environmental talks by both CCLG members and experts from other fields to provide an educational aspect to the venture that will benefit students, parents and other volunteers.

"It is envisaged this project would not only help to restore the natural flora community, which is currently endangered, but also help promote a wildlife habitat corridor.

"It is hoped that working on this project would establish a sense of ownership and appreciation in the local community as well as showing off the natural beauty of the Capricorn coastline.”

Interested?

If you are interested in being a volunteer with the soon to be formed Dgyllinba Coastcare Group contact Sabrina at Envirolink on 4939 1002.