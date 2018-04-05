Farnborough Rd to be closed for landslip repair

A massive boulder came tumbling down the cliff face off the Bluff on Farnborough Road

FARNBOROUGH Rd will be closed to traffic in both directions after a landslip occurred at the base of the Bluff due to heavy rainfall.

Remedial works have been scheduled on a section of the rockface.

This work requires a specialised "long reach” excavator and geotechnical engineer to be on-site for the duration of the works, and will result in large rocks falling from the cliff face.

Since the rock slip on 27 February, Council has been engaging with geotechnical specialists to inspect the slip site to determine a safe method to remove the debris, and ascertain if more comprehensive intervention is warranted to ensure long-term motorist and pedestrian safety.

A Council spokesperson said the initial report which included several preliminary recommendations to remedy the rock slip site had resulted in a package of works to be carried out over the following months.

"Stage one of the short term works involving removal of unstable rocks from the face, placement of fill to support split rock, and installation of barrier protection to the traffic lane was carried out in recent weeks, with the north bound lane reopened to traffic on March 23,” the spokesperson said.

"Stage two is scheduled from April 9 to 13 and will involve descaling of the cutting face and removal of loose/detached rock blocks and further geotechnical investigations.

"Therefore this section of Farnborough Rd will be closed to traffic in both directions.”

Traffic will be detoured via Panorama Dve during working hours and then placed on the lower section of Farnborough Rd under a two-way flow outside of working hours.

Stage 3 will commence after June, and may include, subject to final design, installation of rock bolt supports to the individual blocks and treating areas subject to erosion with mesh, rock bolts and shotcrete.

The spokesperson said the timing of this work will depend on the outcome of Stage 2 works and the availability of specialist contractors.

"It is anticipated that during this work, traffic will be detoured via the lower section of Farnborough Rd under two-way flow, similar to the traffic control put in place from the initial rock fall,” the spokesperson said.

"Council would like to thank motorists for their patience during this time as we work towards ensuring a positive outcome for the community's safety.”