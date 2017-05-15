Farnsborough house cracks the seven figure mark

WITH a mix of country flavour and modern touch, acreage properties in Farnborough are odds on to generate a fair bit of interest.

Particularly when a million dollar home on a 20ha package comes on the market.

It took 73 Collins Road, Farnborough just 69 days to be snapped up for a cool $1.1m, some 36 days shorter than the average time spent on the market.

It is the most expensive home to be sold in the suburb since a similar five bed, 16ha block went for $1.13m four years ago.

Keppel Real Estate principal Adam de Jong said the uniqueness of the property was the major selling point.

"It isn't often that you get a property like this come up in Farnborough,” he said.

"So we had a spike in interest, especially online. The activity over the internet was really high.

"The home was a small acreage property with amazing panoramic sea views. It had a real country feel but with a really modern twist.

"Farnborough is a unique area, you get the country, rural lifestyle with the privacy but also just minutes away from town.”

73 Collins is one of just three packages to sell in Farnborough this year - though none come close to its land size or value.

But those looking to buy along the coast should be intrigued as Adam believes it is an ideal time.

"Right across the whole coast, in every corner, there is something for someone,” Adam said.

"Overall we have quite a number of listings available from two-beds to larger acreage type property. There is a lot of interest with homes in the mountains with valley views, and great first start homes.

"Right now there is just a great selection and variety on the market. It seems like the buyers and sellers are working in unison, so it is a great time to do both.

"Buyers will find exactly what they are looking for quite easily.”

On a whole, Livingstone Shire saw 28 houses with land size greater than 2400sqm sold in the last quarter, up 9.9%.

One similarly unique property that is sure to see peak interest is 491 Barmaryee Road, Yeppoon.

The four bed, three bath timber home in the rural surrounds runs across four lots with views overlooking the ocean.

It is open for inspections on Saturdays between 11.00-11.45am.