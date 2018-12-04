‘Strapped’ activist mulled Australia move

Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during an event hosted by senator David Leyonhjelm at Parliament House in 2017.

Far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos was more than $2 million in debt this year, documents gathered by promoters of his Australian tour reveal.

And as well as financial strife, they show the American was considering quitting the US and making Australia his home.

The documents show Yiannopoulos owed $1.6m to his own company, as well as $400,000 to the billionaire Mercer family and tens-of-thousands of dollars to his former lawyers and an exclusive jewellery brand, reported The Guardian.

As well as showing the apparent financial strife the controversial figure was in, it also highlighted the strained relationship he had with the Queensland promoters of his Australian tour - they show him asking for more money from them for living expenses and medical bills as well as funds to pay staff.

The documents were published on the website of Australian far-right figure Neil Erikson last week.

As part of his attempt to get more money, Yiannopoulos tells them: "I am less financially secure, more panicked and stressed, and more miserable than when we started".

Despite that, he was determined to make the trip a success and even floated the idea of moving down under to escape the "insane" political scene in the US.

"I am really seriously considering a move to Australia in the next year or two. The political environment in the US is insane. So pulling this off well really matters to me".

Ben Spiller told The Guardian why they kept sending Yiannopoulos money.

"He has been paid so much more than the original contract warrants, but we threw money after money to try to save the tour and ticket holders."

In a statement last week, they said they would try and get the money back through legal action.

Yiannopoulos denied he was in financial difficulty, telling The Guardian the documents referred to "company debts, not personal".

"I'm doing fine and bringing in $40k US a month."

Two people were arrested and five police officers were injured during a five-hour ordeal at his Melbourne show last year.

Chants of "f**k off Nazis" were yelled by anti-fascist groups. Pepper spray was used after a fight broke out between two protesters and rocks were thrown at a police van.

Yiannopoulos was invited to Parliament House by Liberal Democrat Senator David Leyonhjelm.

During an hour-long Q&A, he encouraged everyone to read Heitler's Mein Kampf, saying people "should read the very, very worst as well as the very, very best that has been thought and written".

Asked about the Melbourne protests, he said: "I love it when protesters turn up to my shows. I want everybody to have their say," he said.

"When people are yelling in the streets, it gets me off.

"When they start to throw punches, that's when I have a problem, that's when I don't like it."