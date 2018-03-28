Fashion designed for CQ climate

HAYLEY Bracewell went into hospital to have her third baby and came out with an idea, Bracewell + lounge clothing.

The Central Queensland owner and designer of Bracewell + clothing says the label features clothes to take you "from bed to beach to bar to bed and back again”.

Hayley grew up in CQ, going to school in Rockhampton, and she embraced the opportunity to return as an adult and follow her newly discovered passion designing wearable clothes in classic shapes and cuts.

"The clothes are 100 per cent Australian made from premium organic cotton, they're clothes that you can live your life in,” Hayley said.

Bracewell + clothing launched in 2015 and has gone from strength to strength with the support of local businesses like Something Different.

Kate Gordon from Something Different and Kylie Smith at the Waterline Restaurant approached her with an idea they hatched at last year's Melbourne Cup.

"They wanted to launch a local designer's collection in a local location - I was thrilled,” she said.

Keppel Bay Marina chief executive officer Kylie Smith said it was a great day that was well received by those who attended.

"It was just so relaxed, a local girl launching her Australian-made clothes in front of almost 100 local ladies on a lovely cool afternoon,” Ms Smith said.

"Cocktails, canapes and cold champagne, it was just the perfect afternoon and even the rain held off.

"On the Capricorn Coast we don't really have a winter, just a respite from the humidity and cool breeze across our shoulder, and Hayley has catered for just that in her new line.”

Hayley said this year she had been thinking about the winter we don't have.

"We are summer. Central Queensland is summer all year round and that has been part of the inspiration for my new collection.

"In an age where so many businesses are taking their manufacturing offshore, Bracewell + is committed to maintaining Australian production of their products.

"I went to school in Rocky, I design in Tannum Sands, our collections are manufactured in Sydney and we focus on showcasing Central Queensland photographers, models and our collections.

"I'm really committed to keeping jobs in Australia.

"I love featuring Yeppoon, Great Keppel and Tannum each time we shoot a new collection.

"I just love our part of the world, which makes it hard - I get conflicted. I want to tell people about the area but then I don't really want to share it.”

Hayley said she planned to keep Bracewell small and production local, supporting the local community.

You can learn more about Hayley, her story and her clothes on instagram @bracewell_ or www.shopbracewell/about.