'Really excited': Fashion giant to open Rocky Stockland store

FASHION choices for both Rockhampton men and women are set to expand next month with national retailer Universal Store.

Brands such as The Horse, adidas, Kiss Chacey, Thrills, Wrangler, Abrand, Ziggy, Converse, Stussy, Nobody Denim, Lee, Nixon, Vans, Hilfiger Denim, and more will be available soon with a Universal Store spokesman revealing the Australian fashion giant is opening at Stockland Rockhampton.

"Universal Store is opening a new store in Rockhampton and we're really excited about it," the Universal Store spokesman said.

"We are opening in Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre on Thursday, June 29."

Universal Store's latest denim campaign. Universal Store is opening at Stockland Rockhampton. Universal Store

The spokesman said opening a Universal Store in Rockhampton had been on the radar for a long time.

"We've seen great success in our Mackay and Townsville stores and the Rockhampton customer is perfectly aligned with our brand and offering," he said.

"We feel that our product and service will be very well received by the Rockhampton community.

"We are really excited about finally getting in to Rockhampton. The Stockland Shopping Centre has been great to work with and the initial dealings we've had with the community leave us feeling really welcome. We are incredibly excited to show Rockhampton what we have to offer."

With work on the new store having started earlier this week, the spokesman said customers can expect the same high-quality fit out and in-store experience as any of Universal's stores across Australia.

"The Rockhampton fit-out is in line with our latest refined industrial chic concepts as seen in our recent Chermside store renovation in Brisbane," he said.

"We will be hiring a Manager, 2IC and between 6 - 8 casuals for the new store."

Stockland Rockhampton Central Manager Andrew Provan revealed the store would be located next to the recently opened Emma & Roe, taking up the remaining 160sqm section of the reconfigured former Supre tenancy.

"We promised more exciting retailers and we are delivering. Universal Store will be a fantastic addition to our stable of fashion retailers at Stockland Rockhampton and a great go-to for our younger customers looking for on-trend clothing, shoes and accessories for every occasion," Mr Provan said.

"We're introducing a number of exciting new stores at Stockland Rockhampton and look forward to continuing to offer a great retail experience for all of our customers."