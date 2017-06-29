Fashion haven: Retail giant opens Rocky store

ROCKHAMPTON'S Trisha Guangco had done here homework online and had her mind set out on what she wanted to buy.

But until today she would have to wait for family trips to Brisbane to shop at her favourite retail outlet. Until today.

Universal Store opened its doors this morning with a healthy line-up of eager customers waiting.

Trisha and her friend Georgie Langsdorf were among the Stocklands Rockhampton clothing outlet's customers to check out the new wares.

"It is really cool to be here for the first day I really love the clothes and the style they offer here," Trisha, who purchased a new top, said.

"I normally have to go to Brisbane but now it is here I am happy. This is where I love to shop and I wasn't disappointed.

"I checked it out online beforehand and won a voucher today."

Universal Store Rockhampton is only the fourth franchise in the state to open in a regional centre, following Cairns, Townsville and Mackay.

Universal store shoppers Georgie Langdorf and Trisha Guangco. Allan Reinikka ROK290617aunivers

Before that, customers would have to follow Trisha's route or shop online.

Area manager Ellen Stevens says it is the exclusive brands that are a Rocky-first that keep the customers coming.

Brands such as The Horse, Adidas, Kiss Chacey, Thrills, Wrangler, Abrand, Ziggy, Converse, Stussy, Nobody Denim, Lee, Nixon, Vans and Hilfiger Denim,

"I feel like Rocky has been crying out for this store to open, a lot of customers have said they were very excited to check it out," Ellen said.

"The team here is pumped, they are looking forward to getting to know the customer base here. We hire six currently with room for more.

"We had a good line-up early today, 15 or 20 walked straight in and it has been steady throughout.

"We have a lot of exclusive brands that we can't get anywhere else and we will promote them heavily."

Until Sunday, Universal Store are 20% off store wide and the first 150 customers each day get to choose from the wall of goodie bags.

"You don't usually get 20% on shoes or watches and we don't do many store-wide promotions so people should make the most of this," she said.