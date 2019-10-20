Fashion on show at this year’s Caulfield Cup races

THOUSANDS of Central Queenslanders flocked to Callaghan Park on Saturday for the annual St Peter’s Caulfield Cup Race Day.

Featuring a seven-race card, keen punters eagerly watched all the action on the field, while spectators cheered on their favourites to win from the sidelines.

With about $15,000 worth of prizes, it was expected that some spectacular fashions would be on display, and race goers did not disappoint, frocking up in their finest despite the sweltering heat and dark clouds on the horizon.

Our photographer was there to catch the best moments.