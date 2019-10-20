Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samantha Jackson, Dean Sutherland and Brooke Sutherland at St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day.
Samantha Jackson, Dean Sutherland and Brooke Sutherland at St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day.
News

Fashion on show at this year’s Caulfield Cup races

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of Central Queenslanders flocked to Callaghan Park on Saturday for the annual St Peter’s Caulfield Cup Race Day.

Featuring a seven-race card, keen punters eagerly watched all the action on the field, while spectators cheered on their favourites to win from the sidelines.

With about $15,000 worth of prizes, it was expected that some spectacular fashions would be on display, and race goers did not disappoint, frocking up in their finest despite the sweltering heat and dark clouds on the horizon.

Our photographer was there to catch the best moments.

Photos
View Gallery
horse racing local faces photo gallery st peter's caulfield cup race day tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NITE LIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    premium_icon NITE LIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    News Photos taken at Zodiac Nightclub, Ginger Mule and The Heritage Hotel

    Rocky dad’s big clean out at Garage Sale Trail

    premium_icon Rocky dad’s big clean out at Garage Sale Trail

    News Locals Michele and Jim joined 60,000 other Queenslanders this weekend, with 3627...

    Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

    premium_icon Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

    News A little girl is in a serious condition after she was hit by a car

    Dad damages neighbours house after verbal argument

    premium_icon Dad damages neighbours house after verbal argument

    News The father of three was having a ‘bad day’ and took it out on his neighbour’s...