Fashionable Callaghan Park couple off to Royal Ascot

Katie and Tim Rawkins will be attending the Royal Ascot in June later this year.

IN A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a Rockhampton couple will be rubbing shoulders with high-society after securing entrance into the Royal Enclosure at the Royal Ascot in June.

For five days each June, Ascot is said to morph into the setting for the most extraordinary pageantry imaginable: Royal Ascot, the Queen's official thoroughbred race meeting.

Katie Rawkins and husband Tim will be amongst the crowds of this iconic event, steeped in tradition.

From its rigid dress code in certain areas, to the refreshments (think champagne and Pimm's), Katie and Tim underwent a rigorous application period in order to attend.

"You had to submit quite a lot of information,” she said.

"We also had to provide letters of recommendation.”

Making the journey to United Kingdom just for the Royal Ascot, Katie, who referred to herself as a "royalist” said it will be amazing to have the chance to be in the same place as the Royal family.

"I've been to the Melbourne Cup and to the Magic Millions, and they are always really crowded,” she said.

"So this will be a chance to watch the racing.

"I also wanted a front row ticket to watch Winx race.

"I just love horse racing in general.”

With the Royal Enclosure being "synonymous with sartorial elegance”, both Katie and Tim will need to abide by a strict dress code.

Tim will need to adorn a black or grey morning dress, waistcoat and top hat.

Katie must wear a dress with straps that measure at least one inch in width and a hemline that reaches just above the knee.

Fascinators or headpieces that don't have a solid base that covers a four-inch area of the head are a no-go within the enclosure.

"I'm using a local milliner for my headpiece,” Katie said.

Roughly 300,000 people are expected to attend Royal Ascot this year.