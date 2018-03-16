Fashions in the Field hit St Paddy's Day races

St Patrick's Day Fashions on the Field races line-up from last year.

CALLAGHAN Park's St Patrick Day races are here, and race-goers can expect to see a parade of green when the fashions hit the field.

Women's clothing store, Coopers, was still seeing a steady stream of women coming in to get the final touches to their Patties Day get-ups yesterday.

"As per normal, people are wanting something green or with green,” Cooper's Annette Cooper said.

"Rose gold shoes and accessories are a must and everyone is on board with that one.

"It's all frills, lots of prints, lots of bold prints, pastels are still in and there are lots of big florals.

"Rose gold clutches, lots of rose gold earrings and hoops are also big.”

And of course, you can't have a day out at the races without an iconic fascinator.

"The bigger the better,” Ms Cooper said.

For those still scrambling to find a last minute outfit, Ms Cooper advises that comfort and sizing are key.

"It has to fit well,” she said.

"It won't look good if it doesn't fit you right and you have to be comfortable.”

Callaghan Park is expecting 2000 people to attend the annual event.

"It has always been popular with locals... it is the first big race day of the year,” Callaghan Race Park's Kelly Suli said.

There will be plenty of entertainment on the day with a number of races expected to run, as well as "food and bar outlets operating throughout the event”.

A panel of judges will also be judging the Fashions in the Field on a number of categories: Best Dressed Lady Under 30, Best Dressed Lady Over 30, Best Millinery and Best Dressed Gent.

Fashion finalists will be judged on their style and originality, the inclusion of a hat or headpiece, attention to detail with accessories, current trends, grooming and climate suitability.

Gates open at 10.30am.