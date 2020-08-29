‘Fast and furious’ attempted armed robbery by juveniles

Generic of juvenile crime with young teenage boy sitting outside the court with scales of justice in background.

A JUDGE has described footage of a 12-year-old boy and his friend attempting to rob a cafe as “alarming” and “it was fast and furious”.

Judge Leanne Clare sentenced the now 14-year-old in Rockhampton District Court yesterday for the attempted armed robbery of a Central Queensland cafe in March 2019.

The teen pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery charge, along with a wilful damage charge.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Fleetwood said the pair entered a Central Queensland cafe on March 25, 2019, armed with a metal broom handle and a screw driver.

He said the co-accused told staff “this is a robbery”.

Mr Fleetwood said fingerprints on the broom handle matched the 14-year-old's.

He played a 28 second CCTV clip to the court.

It showed the defendant run in with his co-accused and the pair thrashing around.

The defendant dropped the metal pole and kick a cabinet.

His co-accused brandished the screw driver at a staff member and jumped on the counter, attempting to open the cash register.

Mr Fleetwood said the owner entered the shop front, told the boys police were on their way and the pair fled.

Judge Clare said the violence in the footage was “alarming” and “it was fast and furious”.

“You are only 14,” she said to the defendant.

“Still a boy, but you have hurt a lot of people in your community.

“You were caught for that and went on to taking people’s property in secret.”

The court heard since the attempted armed robbery, the juvenile has been sentenced for other lesser offences, including breaking into buildings and cars and stealing.

The court also heard the juvenile had been engaging well with Youth Justice since COVID-19 restrictions eased.

The teen’s mother was in the back of the court in support.

“Your luck is about to run out,” Judge Clare said.

“You are not 12 anymore. You are old enough to know that this is very, very wrong.

“You should look at this as your last chance.”

She sentenced the juvenile to 12 months probation and a Restorative Justice Order, with no conviction recorded.

“You should have to confront the impact, the effect that the crime has had, and confront the people who have been hurt by it.”