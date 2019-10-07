Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic hot weather photo.
Generic hot weather photo.
News

Fast but dangerous heatwave coming

Jack Evans
7th Oct 2019 11:01 AM | Updated: 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEMPERATURES pushing 40 degrees are expected on Tuesday through much of the state, and Central Queensland is no exception, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rockhampton is expected to hit 39 degrees while further west, temperatures of 40 degrees or higher are expected around Blackwater, Springsure and Emerald.

Light winds becoming north to north-westerly 15 to 25km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening are expected through Central Queensland.

A fire weather warning has also been issued for the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

BOM is warning of the "potential for localised extreme conditions" for parts of Central Queensland. 

The Rural Fire Service Queensland is asking residents in those areas to action their bushfire survival plans and continue to monitor the fire weather situation.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to be felt around the Capricorn Coast with Yeppoon expected to reach 32.

Those heading to the coast for some respite from the heat should consider the extreme UV rating that will hit 11.

However, the temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s are not expected to last with cloud and possible rain expected to move in on Wednesday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    Brother kept special message found in a bottle at grave

    premium_icon Brother kept special message found in a bottle at grave

    News In 1967, a young schoolteacher was killed in a crash near Westwood

    Bruce Hwy resealing works to begin tomorrow until Thursday

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy resealing works to begin tomorrow until Thursday

    News TMR is advising there could be delays of up to 20 minutes.

    Vietnam vets reunite in CQ

    premium_icon Vietnam vets reunite in CQ

    News THE 9th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment members reunite to commemorate...