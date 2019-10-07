Fast but dangerous heatwave coming

TEMPERATURES pushing 40 degrees are expected on Tuesday through much of the state, and Central Queensland is no exception, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rockhampton is expected to hit 39 degrees while further west, temperatures of 40 degrees or higher are expected around Blackwater, Springsure and Emerald.

Light winds becoming north to north-westerly 15 to 25km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening are expected through Central Queensland.

A fire weather warning has also been issued for the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

BOM is warning of the "potential for localised extreme conditions" for parts of Central Queensland.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland is asking residents in those areas to action their bushfire survival plans and continue to monitor the fire weather situation.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to be felt around the Capricorn Coast with Yeppoon expected to reach 32.

Those heading to the coast for some respite from the heat should consider the extreme UV rating that will hit 11.

However, the temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s are not expected to last with cloud and possible rain expected to move in on Wednesday.