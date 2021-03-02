Fast cars, bikini babes, legal woes: This is Candyman 2.0

A flashy businessman dubbed Candyman 2.0 has been ordered to stand trial for dangerous driving.

A flashy Gold Coast businessman dubbed Candyman 2.0, who flaunts bikini-clad women and sports cars on social media, is to stand trial for dangerous driving.

Troy Williams, known as Troy Candy to his more than 141,000 Instagram followers, was arrested in hotel quarantine late last year after moving from Victoria to the Gold Coast.

He was charged with dangerous driving at a Helensvale car meet in November 2019.

Troy Williams has been ordered to stand trial for dangerous driving. Picture: Instagram

He first faced Southport Magistrates Court last month over the alleged incident and his case was mentioned again in court on Tuesday.

Williams did not appear in person and the matter was listed for trial on May 18.

Williams accumulated his wealth through his custom car business Eye Candy Motorsports, clothing brands, and personalised party merchandise, which he started while living in Melbourne.

Troy Williams flaunts his lavish lifestyle to his thousands of online fans. Picture: Instagram

Like Gold Coast owner of Free Choice Tobacco Travers Beynon, aka the original Candyman, Williams flaunts his lavish lifestyle to his thousands of online fans, regularly posting photos of fast cars, jetskis, motorbikes, parties and scantily dressed women.

He has become known for his outlandish stunts, last year sharing footage of his wild Australia Day festivities, which included an exclusive boozy hummer ride with plenty of women.

Troy Williams has become known for his outlandish stunts. Picture: Instagram

His Australia Day antics have included riding a dirt bike and jetski into a pool.

'I know I've got an influence and younger kids see me online and think it's cool to drive (dangerously) on the road,' he said last month.

"I know cops worry about that and I have really made a conscious effort since I've moved to remember my influence on anyone and tried to promote driving on the tracks.'

