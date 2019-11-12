FAST FIRE FACTS: Information for those affected by fires

• EVACUATION CENTRE: Basketball courts on Cordingley St, Yeppoon for those affected by the fires.

• THE RECOVERY HUB: Open to provide advice, support and resources to those affected by the fires. Ground floor at The Hub in Beaman Park, open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Phone 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community if you are unable to make it into the Recovery Hub.

• BARMARYEE SPORTS COMPLEX: Livingstone Shire Council has reminded people to refrain from attending Barmaryee Sports Complex as it is impeding on emergency services duties in fighting the current fires.

• UP TO DATE INFORMATION: If you are an affected resident and require updated information on road closures, bush fire status or a person's whereabouts phone 4913 5000, visit www.disaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au and www.qfes.qld.gov.au

• SMOKE DAMAGE: If your home has been damaged by fire or smells of bushfire, ensure that your home is properly ventilated (opening all doors and windows), washing hard and indoor surfaces, as well as washing and airing all soft furnishings where possible. It is also recommend to ensure that all affected clothing or anything that has a lingering smoke scent is washed normally then aired outside in the sunshine and wind. Most low levels of ash on household surfaces are unlikely to cause any harm.

• DONATE: If you want to support or give donations/funds to those affected by the current bush fires on the Capricorn Coast go to www.givit.org.au/disasters. They are a registered organisation that works in partnership with the Queensland Government to ensure that all donations and funds are dispersed equally throughout the communities that have been affected by the fires.

• RAINWATER: If you rely on rainwater as your sole supply of drinking water and are living in an area that has recently experienced bushfires, take precautions to maintain the quality of water stored in your rain tanks. Bushfires can produce large amount of smoke, ash and debris that can settle on roofs used to collect rainwater. Fire retardants and foaming agents used in fire-fighting activities may also be deposited on roofs. To ensure supplies of roof-harvested rainwater are not adversely affected by bushfires, it is important that this material is prevented from entering the rainwater tank(s).