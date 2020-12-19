Fast food employee drank drove on trip for work

A FAST FOOD employee asked by her boss to travel to a town she was traumatized over ended up drinking before driving and had a high reading when busted by police.

Leanne Michelle Smith (also known as Robertson) pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were conducting roadside breath tests at Yeppoon on November 19 when they intercepted Smith driving a white Hyundai Getz at 1.50pm and she had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .186.

Defence lawyer Michael Stockall said his client, who worked for Red Rooster at Glenmore, had been asked by her boss to go to Yeppoon.

He said Smith had an incident down at Yeppoon years ago and ended up drinking alcohol before driving down on November 19.

Mr Stockall said her husband was disqualified from driving for two years just two weeks prior to her sentencing.

He said his client would be spending a lot of time in taxis and Ubers to get to and from work while she was disqualified.

Mr Stockall said Smith was now undergoing counselling for the trauma she went through years ago.

Smith was ordered to pay $1000 fine and she was disqualified from driving for 10 months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Leanne Ambrose had a BAC of .095 when she was intercepted driving on Hewitt St, Zilzie, on November 14 at 4.40pm.

She told police she had consumed three cans of cider since noon and thought she would be alright to drive.

Ambrose was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Owen Phillip Richards had a BAC of .055 when he was intercepted driving on Bridge St after pulling out of the Victoria Tavern on October 31 about 1am.

He told police he had drunk four schooners in a five hour period and had not eaten much that day.

Richards told the court he had been working a 12-hour shift the day before.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Michael James Brisbane had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Graeme Acton Way, Wandal, on October 18 at 9.07am.

He told police he had smoked a joint the night before.

Brisbane was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Casey William McIliveen had two children in the back seat when he was intercepted driving a Nissan Micra on Musgrave St on November 5 at 7.45pm with a BAC of .09. He told police he was travelling to south Rockhampton to pick up his partner.

McIliveen confessed he had six-seven drinks since finishing work at 2.30pm, including Great Northern beers and whiskey.

He told the court his wife had never had a drivers licence due to a medical condition. McIliveen was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Jeanine Narelle Eves had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on Frenchville Rd at 3.25pm on October 27.

She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Daniel James Brown, 43, had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Wood St.

He also had two large marijuana buds in a tobacco pouch in his possession.

Brown told police he had smoked marijuana that morning.

Brown was fined $1150 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded for the drug driving offence.