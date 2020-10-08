Fast-growing unique sport launches on Capricorn Coast

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis and has been played at the Yeppoon Tennis Club for the past couple of months.

PICKLEBALL: Central Queensland residents have the chance to try out pickleball, a paddle-ball sport that is fast gaining popularity in Australia.

The Yeppoon Tennis Club will hold a come and try session from 8.30am on Saturday to coincide with World Pickleball Day.

YTC secretary Karen Latinovic and her husband John were instrumental in introducing the sport to the club - and to the region.

Karen said it was their daughter Amanda who urged them to get it up and running after she had played it on an overseas holiday.

Anyone looking for a new sport can give pickleball a go at the Yeppoon Tennis Club on Saturday morning.

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis, and is played on a badminton-sized court. Players use solid paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net.

Karen said the game was invented in the United States in 1960 and found its way to Australia in 2017.

It has been played at Yeppoon for the past couple of months.

“We are the first in Central Queensland to introduce pickleball and we have been having regular sessions every Saturday since July 11,” Karen said.

“We started off with just one court and now we have between three and four courts going.”

Karen said the game was suitable for players of all ages and skill levels.

“It’s easy to learn and it’s a sport that anyone of any age can pick up and play,” she said.

“It’s a lot of fun and it really is addictive.”

Karen said new players were offered a free trial and all equipment was supplied.

Anyone interested in attending on Saturday should register their interest on 0468 925 535.