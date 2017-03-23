Fast-tracked $2.7M school works a major win for local tradies

TRADIES and students alike are poised to benefit from a $2.7 million injection for two local schools.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne yesterday announced a fast-tracked $1.2 million project for new air-conditioners and a refurbished A-block at the Allenstown State School is expected to go to tender next month.

The same day, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga secured a $1.5 million upgrade to the Yeppoon State High School hall.

Both Labor representatives said the investments would create vital jobs for local tradies, and more opportunities for apprentices and trainees.

Ms Lauga's announcement comes after years of campaigning, and tenders are expected to open next month.

"The school needs a fit-for-purpose venue to host assemblies, events and indoor sports,” she said.

"I know how important this facility is and I am proud to have delivered for our community.”

Mr Byrne congratulated the school leadership, P&C and broader school community for their efforts in securing funds for the Allenstown State School.

"Our government is determined to give every student in every school the best possible education,” he said.

"That means delivering the teachers, curriculum and school facilities we need to give students the best chance at success.

"This project will also create vital jobs for local tradies and more opportunities for apprentices and trainees.”

Allenstown School principal Gary Lynn was pleased to receive the funding.

"This is a great show of support for the hard work done by all staff in educating the children of Allenstown,” Mr Lynn said.

"The upgrades will greatly enhance the opportunities we strive to provide for the children.”

P&C president Kelly Thompson said the fudning supports the hard work of the parents and staff in ensuring a high quality of education is delivered to Allenstown students.

The project is part of the State Government's $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools funding package.