Fast-tracked plans to boost CQ’s economic recovery

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and former Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig with Jan Boyd, Linda McLuskie, and John Fitzgerald at the Pineapple trail.

SITE UPGRADES across Central Queensland will soon be accessible to residents after works on two major projects were this week fast-tracked.

Works at Capricorn Coast Rail Trail will start in coming weeks, while structural improvements on Yeppoon’s heritage rail station building near completion.

The fast-tracking comes as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s $66 million in capital works announced as part of Queensland’s Economic Recovery Plan.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga confirmed a total of eight key projects would be fast-tracked across the state in a bid to boost local job markets.

Crucial structural works at Yeppoon’s old railway station are nearing completion.

The works are expected to create close to 1000 construction jobs over the next 12 months, with more than 1680 jobs generated once complete.

State Development Minister Kate Jones said the move would also leverage more than $330 million in private sector investments.

“We’re fast-tracking these projects to get shovels in the ground and workers in jobs at a time Queenslanders need it most.”

“Construction is an important part of Queensland’s economic recovery strategy,” Ms Jones said.

She added due to the state’s management of COVID-19, plans to bring forward the developments – among others – were permitted.

“Because we’re managing the health response, we’ve already started delivering Queensland’s plan for economic strategy and this is one step in this plan.

State Development Minister Kate Jones announces the fast-tracking of two projects with Central Queensland.

“All of these projects will play a critical role in the state’s economic recovery, creating long-term jobs and diversifying and strengthening our economy.

The fast-tracking of infrastructure has previously been a major driver of the state’s economic recovery in the aftermath of strict lockdowns.

“These projects will lay the groundwork for more than $330 million in private investment over the next two years,” she said.

“We want to see cranes in the air and boots on the ground to provide certainty for the construction industry and help move the state further along on the path towards economic recovery.”

Ms Lauga also shared her delight, saying she was pleased to learn the Yeppoon developments were among the state’s recovery plans.