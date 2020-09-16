‘Fat c----’: Woman slaps, headbutts officers during arrest

A woman who slapped and headbutted officers for arresting her boyfriend has been told by a magistrate she should be embarrassed of her behaviour.

Nicole Higgins, 49, and her boyfriend were intoxicated when they started yelling and swearing at people on the Caloundra boardwalk from their hotel balcony on June 12.

Police prosecutor Bonita Pienaar told the court police received many calls from members of the public and people staying in the same hotel.

Police arrived and found Higgins and her boyfriend.

The court heard when police were arresting Higgins’ boyfriend she started abusing police, calling them “f------ dogs” and “f------ fat c----”.

Higgins was then arrested.

“The defendant has then used her right hand to slap Senior Constable McDonald across the left hand of his face,” Constable Pienaar said.

The court heard Higgins was then handcuffed.

“The defendant has then become angry and thrown her head back in a deliberate action, forcing an attempt to headbutt the officer and succeeding by hitting him directly on his chest, striking his body camera,” Const Pienaar said.

Higgins pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to five charges, including commit public nuisance and assault and obstruct police.

The court heard Higgins had no criminal history.

Duty lawyer Neale Tobin said Higgins had just completed the Time for Change program.

“She has limited recall of the incident,” he said.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said he took into account Higgins' positive progress on the program and the issues she had been struggling with.

“I noticed you in the back of the court looking quite sheepish and embarrassed and so you should, this was a terrible episode on June 12,” he said.

“You just need to work out how to cope without drinking alcohol the way you have been.”

Mr Courtney placed her on a one year good behaviour bond of $300.

No convictions were recorded.