QLD_CP_NEWS_POWER_POLE_25JAN20
Politics

Fat cat in CCC’s sights in jobs-for-mates probe

by Jessica Marszalek
15th Feb 2020 1:42 PM
THE corporate services agency for Queensland's emergency workers is embroiled in a jobs-for-mates scandal, with the corruption watchdog investigating one of its senior officers.

Talk of the Town has learned a senior Public Safety Business Agency officer is under investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission and police.

Their probes relate to allegations the employee employed five senior staff members without going through proper recruitment processes during 2018-19.

 

Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission chair Alan MacSporran QC. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
It's alleged he created some of the roles, didn't advertise several, and gave out permanent jobs to mates while a hiring freeze was on.

The CCC have also been told the officer brought on three contractors he knew personally for positions that hadn't been through any form of tender or selection process.

Although TOTT has been told several staff members have recently left the PSBA's employ, the agency wouldn't confirm staff movements this week.

Instead, a statement said: "A matters involving a member of the PSBA staff has been referred to police and the CCC for investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this staff other than to acknowledge that PSBA will fully co-operate in any investigation."

A CCC spokesman confirmed the complaint and said its investigation was ongoing.

The PSBA provides ICT, financial, procurement, asset management and human resources services to the Queensland Police Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Office of the Inspector-General Emergency Management.

It also provides ICT services to the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Corrective Services and runs the Queensland Government's air services.

