Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store.
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store. Wotif
News

Fat fire explodes burning man's hands and head

Kristen Booth
by
21st Apr 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was hospitalised after receiving burns from a fire at Noosa North Shore overnight.

A male in his 30's sustained superficial burns to his hands and head after throwing water on a fat fire in a takeaway store.

Queensland Fire Emergency Services were called to the Beach Rd general store at 8pm last night where they put out the kitchen fire.

The man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

fire general store kitchen fire noosa north shore queensland ambulace service queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Stolen car destroyed by fire at Kershaw Gardens

    premium_icon Stolen car destroyed by fire at Kershaw Gardens

    News ROCKHAMPTON police are investigating an arson at Kershaw Gardens.

    Man seriously injured after quad bike accident

    premium_icon Man seriously injured after quad bike accident

    News The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition

    GARDENING: Which roses are best to grow in CQ?

    premium_icon GARDENING: Which roses are best to grow in CQ?

    News Neil Fishers writes about preparing your rose garden this weekend

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific