Fat wad of cash stashed behind dash of meth user's car

A MAN observed throwing a container of crystal methamphetamine out of the passenger window when police pulled him over had stashed $12,450 behind the dash of his car.

George Robu, 57, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing a dangerous drug and Australian currency suspected to be tainted property.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Robu's vehicle in Koongal at 6.10pm on March 7 after observing it drive for a short period. Mr Fox said as police approached Robu's vehicle after he was pulled over, they witnessed him throw an orange object out the passenger window.

That object was later identified as a plastic container with 2.7 grams of crystal meth inside.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, police found $280 in the glove box, and then $12,450 behind the dash.

"Police had to unscrew the dash to locate it,” Mr Fox said. Police also located two mobile phones.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Robu, a Romanian migrant who moved to Australia in 1983, ran his own orchid farm.

He said his client was travelling through Rockhampton to Mackay when he was intercepted.

He said his client had also been charged that day for drink driving, which he resolved in court at his last appearance. The court heard these matters had been delayed as Robu tried to find evidence the cash was not tainted property, however, he was unsuccessful.

Magistrate Catherine Benson said she was concerned as Robu had been before the court for a similar matter about seven or eight years ago.

"It raises a concern for me that you have a potentially ongoing problem with drugs,” she said.

She ordered Robu to a 12-month probation period, no conviction recorded and the $12,730 to be forfeited.