FATAL CRASH: Camper van bursts into flames

A man has died following a crash in Central Queensland late on Sunday. FILE PHOTO.

A man has died after the camper van he was towing burst into flames after contacting a bridge in the Gladstone region.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 5.30pm on Sunday, a camper van travelling south on Lowmead Road collided with a pylon of a rail bridge overpass and caught on fire.

The driver and sole occupant, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The rail line was closed for several hours while structural inspections of the bridge were carried out.

The formal identification process is yet to be completed and the Forensic Crash Unit continue to investigate.

