Fatal crash revelation: Parents tried to stop daughter driving

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash at Kabra.

DUE to her disabilities, Bianca Hope Yule's parents never wanted her to drive.

But their application to stop their daughter getting her licence was overruled by QCAT.

One month after Yule got her licence the Berserker woman, then aged 26, crashed her "prized" brand new Hyundai Elantra into two oncoming motorbike riders, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Raymond Joseph Hayes died at the scene on Four Mile Road at Kabra on June 17 last year. His right leg was amputated by the force of the collision and ended up about 15m from his body.

His brother, Trevor George Hayes suffered multiple fractures, spinal injuries and air in his lung. He was flown to Brisbane where he was treated in a hospital intensive care unit. He describes his life now as being confined "to his own prison".

Today, Yule, 27, struggled to hold back the tears as she pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and grevious bodily harm.

Prosecutor Joshua Phillips told the court the crash happened as Yule looked down to check her speed and change the air-conditioning setting as she drove along the road at Kabra about 3.40pm on the fatal day.

Mr Phillips said about the same time her mobile phone, which was connected through the car's bluetooth system, went off.

The crash occured on a sweeping left-hand bend. Yule was reportedly driving at 95kmh, below the 100kmh speed limit, but above the 70kmh advised on a sign shortly before the bend.

He said Yule crossed into the oncoming traffic and collided firstly with Raymond's Harley Davidson and then Trevor's.

Mr Phillips said about 40 minutes before the crash, Yule had driven her new car into a stormwater grate at Mt Morgan.

Shortly after this, a Mt Morgan man advised her not to drive as she was in an unfit state and more at risk of being involved in another crash.

Yule, who suffered grazing to her arm in the crash, told police what had happened shortly after the collision.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning told the court Yule's parents, who adopted her when she was three months old, had grave misgivings about her driving.

But, Mr Winning said when she was 17, QCAT dismissed the parent's application to stop her from obtaining a licence.

He said Yule suffered cognitive problems, cerebral palsy and spina bifida from an early age.

He presented a medical report from a doctor who questioned her being allowed to drive.

"She sees herself as a person of no value, she feels she has no praise worthy traits," Mr Winning said, referring to a doctor's diagnosis.

When she turned 17 she was assessed to meet the criteria for a disability allowance. Since then she has worked in voluntary and paid roles.

Mr Winning said a youth worker had suggested to Yule that if she got her licence it would enhance her employment prospects and increase her self confidence.

Aged 26, she got her licence.

"She now realises her mum and dad were right," Mr Winning said.

"She just wanted to be normal."

Mr Winning contested the relevance of the advice of the Mt Morgan resident.

He argued Yule shouldn't have to be jailed for her moment of inattention.

At times, today's sentencing became heated as Mr Winning made his legal points.

Judge Michael Burnett will hand down his sentence at 2pm.