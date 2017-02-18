36°
News

Fatal crash victim turned 18 just last week

Trinette Stevens
| 18th Feb 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 8:25 AM
Che Jennar was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Emerald on February 16, 2017
Che Jennar was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Emerald on February 16, 2017

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LAST week Che Jennar was celebrating her 18th birthday.

Now, friends and family of the teenager are mourning the loss of a happy and vibrant young woman after Che died in a horror single-vehicle crash west of Emerald on Thursday afternoon.

 

graphic Willows crash.
graphic Willows crash. Allan Reinikka ROK170217acrashgr

She was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on the Capricorn Highway when it left the road and rolled down a 6 metre embankment around 3.30pm.

The car's driver, 17-year-old New South Wales woman Shania Sobczak, sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service for treatment around 6.45pm Thursday night.

She remains there in a stable condition.

 

Che Jennar was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Emerald on February 16, 2017
Che Jennar was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Emerald on February 16, 2017

Che had reportedly only moved to the Central Queensland town of Longreach late last year, after moving from Newcastle to complete her senior studies at Longreach State High School.

It is understood Shania was in Queensland visiting Che when tragedy struck the pair.

Many of Che's friends took to social media to share their loss, and a fundraising page has been set up to help fund the funeral.

"A beautiful young girl was taken too soon, please help us give her the send off she deserves," the GoFundMe reads.

"She put the light in everyone's life and made a smile wherever she went."

 

Che Jennar was killed in a car crash on Thursday afternoon
Che Jennar was killed in a car crash on Thursday afternoon Trinette Stevens

Other friends expressed their deep loss and disbelief at the tragedy.

"I keep waiting on a reply from you to say that you're okay and that none of this is real. I want to see your face one more time," a friend posted on Facebook.

"I hope it's as good up there as they make it out to be. Fly high my angel and may you rest in peace."

If you wish to donate visit www.gofundme.com/ che-jennars-funeral or click here.

By time of print last night, more than $2,280 had been raised by 45 people in 18 hours.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn highway che jennar editors picks fatal car accident gofundme

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

All the gossip from around Rockhampton

Woman's alleged trauma after hospital loses cancer sample

Rockhampton hospital, generic. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Woman says breach caused major psychological trauma, heart condition

After eight operations, Emmy needs our help

HEART GIRL: Emmy Clark, 24, was born with the congenital heart disease pulmonary atresia. She is not eligible for a heart and lung transplant and requires frequent medical treatment in Brisbane so she is trying to raise funds to move there by herself.

Mum too sick to care for battling daughter

11 new stores opening in Rocky in 2017

Boxing day salesat Gympie Central. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

Here are 11 chains we can confirm are opening or expanding in 2017

Local Partners

Local Rotarians travel to Laos to fit prosthetic hands

The Hands On Project - formally known as the Helping Hands Project has completed four trips previously with two each into Cambodia & Sri Lanka.

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

Irresistible delicacies by the single chocolate or boxed & packaged in varying ways for you at Sam Wray Chocolates Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK040211samwray-jk1

All the gossip from around Rockhampton

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Art sessions after dark for adults to 'play' and have fun

Artist Emma Ward will be running Wine and Watercolour art sessions once a month at the art gallery.

ART sessions for adults to remind them about the process of play.

Clermont cattle sale kicks off this month

READY FOR ACTION: Melissa, Hastings and sons Cobi and Zach Hawkins from the Clermont Cattle Sale.

Save the date, February 15, for the first sale of the year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Make your Rural Change!

Lot 2 / 1237 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

2 1 1 Offers Over...

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage sits at the foot of a mountain in Farnborough positioned on 40 acres of pristine rural land! • 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage with country...

Sensational Brick Home/805m2/Breathtaking City Views -$499,000

8 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

This amazing Property showcases all the very best features YOU have been looking for - Stunning Lowset, Fully A/C, Brick and Tiled Roof Home, Prestigious Elevated...

$189,000 NEGOTIABLE. CARPORT. ESTABLISHED GARDENS. HIGH FENCES. INSPECT TODAY!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $189,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE. $249,000.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

Views that will last a lifetime!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own ... $199,000

Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own castle? Here is your opportunity, never get built out, spectacular views, at the top of the hill, level home...

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 18th...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

Level Allotment Priced to Sell!

25 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close ... $139,000

Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close by and a short 15 minutes to Yeppoon esplanade! This block is calling its new owners to start...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $299,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Brilliant 834m2 Forest Park Block

1 (Lot 203) Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land You only need to drive through one of Forest Park's many quality ... $168,900

You only need to drive through one of Forest Park's many quality streets to understand why this wonderful Estate has proved so popular. The Estate is filled to the...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Historical home on market for first time in 50 years

Denise Carroll pictured on the deck to her house which is now up for auction.

A home for parties, weddings and 11 kids

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!