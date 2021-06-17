Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘You just stabbed that poor c**t’

by John Farmer
17th Jun 2021 10:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Video has emerged of the moments after a man was fatally stabbed, allegedly by his ex-wife in front of his 10-year-old son, in a Brisbane street.

A 53-year-old Kangaroo Point woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her ex-husband to death near his Newmarket home about 7pm Wednesday.

Witness video captures the moments neighbours rushed out on to the street to find the stabbed man lying in the middle of the street.

In the footage, terrified screams can be heard in the distance, with one person heard shouting "Get an ambulance".

Police block off the street in Newmarket where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Maddy Morwood
Police block off the street in Newmarket where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Maddy Morwood

A woman standing near the man filming can be heard saying: "Oh my god".

"What's happened?" the man asks.

"There's a guy down there … I think he's f**king dead in the middle of the road," the woman responds.

"The coppers are down there. There's a gun down there.

"Jesus."

"Oh my god there's the poor man lying in the middle of the road

"The police are there

"The police there?"

"Yeah they just got there. There's a guy with a gun there," the panicked woman says.

"Oh my god … there's blood all across the road."

Police establish a crime scene in the Newmarket street. Picture: 9 News
Police establish a crime scene in the Newmarket street. Picture: 9 News

Screaming can then be heard in the distance, with a man shouting: "He's been stabbed the poor c**t .. and it's that c**t

"You're a f**king dog

"You just stabbed that poor c**t on the road."

The woman accused of the fatal stabbing was located at the scene.

She has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of going armed so as to cause fear.

She will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

 

 

Originally published as Fatal stabbing terror on video: 'You just stabbed that poor c**t'

crime domestic violence editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Talisman Sabre: 700 foreign soldiers to quarantine in Qld

        Premium Content Talisman Sabre: 700 foreign soldiers to quarantine in Qld

        Rural Neither Queensland Health nor Defence would reveal whether any of the soldiers in quarantine had tested positive for Covid-19.

        Man in hospital after truck rolls on Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Man in hospital after truck rolls on Bruce Highway

        News The truck was carrying about 3000 litres of cooking oil.

        Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s view of the day and readers have their say on current events.