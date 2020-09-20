Menu
Fatal traffic crash reported north of Rockhampton

Vanessa Jarrett
vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
20th Sep 2020 8:50 AM
A FATAL traffic crash has been reported north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Police Service has reported a 57-year-old Rockhampton man has died after a single vehicle crash last night.

The accident occurred 5km south of Yaamba, 35km north of Rockhampton, on the Bruce Hwy at 10.30pm.

Preliminary investigations indicate a 4WD was headed north on the highway when it has left the road and rolled.

The driver and sole occupant died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

