Fate of beloved Rockhampton Sizzler site sealed

THE FATE of Sizzlers Rockhampton has been sealed tight – the building is to be demolished.

An application for the demolition of existing building (Sizzler) was approved this week.

The building application was lodged to Rockhampton Regional Council on Wednesday, February 7, by SGB Group Construction and Fit Out Pty Ltd.

As it is a private certifier application, no further public details are available.

This comes after it was announced on Monday the store would be closing on March 1, after 31 years of business and putting 61 staff out of work.

Collins Foods Limited, which runs the Sizzler chain, said the closure would coincide with the redevelopment of the Stockland shopping centre.

A Collins Foods Limited spokesman said the timing of the closure related to changes in the shopping centre tenancy and Sizzler Rockhampton would trade as usual until its last day.

Stockland said earlier in the week it was engaging with a potential new retailer for the Sizzler space which would be announced in due course.

“Subsequent to this notice from Sizzler, we have decided to make some modifications to that space and look forward to announcing a new retailer and further details in the coming months.”

It said plans to modify a section of the centre were progressing.

In response to questions about the demolition approval, a Stockland Rockhampton spokesperson confirmed a new retailer would replace Sizzler, quashing fears the area would be turned into car parking.

“We are pleased to be progressing plans to renew the space and look forward to announcing a new retailer and further details in the coming months,” the spokesperson said.

The community reacted strongly to the news of the closure and Rockhampton resident Rachel Titmarsh started a petition on change.org to keep the restaurant open.

As of Friday afternoon, 1150 people had signed the petition, with many sharing their reasons for supporting it.

Gladstone resident Samantha Bennett wrote:

“I love sizzler! We would drive to rocky just for sizzler lunch!”

North Rockhampton resident Jacqueline Vincent wrote:

“I love Sizzler and I firmly believe that closing the restaurant is detrimental to the workers and Rockhampton region. Sizzler is a local icon as is their cheese toast and Malibu chicken.”

Aidan A from Brisbane wrote:

“Sizzler has been my favourite restaurant ever since I walked through the doors, back when I was four years old. It has been heartbreaking watching so many stores closing, and we can’t afford to let another.”

Collins Foods Limited was contacted for comment.