Fate of controversial historic site in Rocky region revealed

COUNCIL PROPERTY: The old Mount Chalmers School building will be sold with funds going back into facilities.

ALMOST 30 Mount Chalmers residents met with Livingstone Shire Council at a community meeting to discuss the future of the old Mount Chalmers School building.

In early 2014 the newly re-established Livingstone Shire Council bought the Mt Chalmers School, principal's house and associated land (including the school oval) from the State Government.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the primary purpose for the acquisition was to ensure the community continued to have access to the Mt Chalmers historical society displays, library service and the bridge that provides a creek crossing during flood events.

"The community meeting on June 11 was well attended and those present overwhelmingly supported the sale of the old school building with all proceeds to go toward new community amenities on the balance land," Cr Ludwig said.

"This will be a very positive outcome for the Mt Chalmers community with all money raised from the sale to go toward things like a new shelter, shade structures, barbecue facilities, playground equipment, amenities block and the relocation of the cenotaph to the oval.

"The old principal's house, which is currently managed by the Mt Chalmers Historical Group as a museum and community library, will be retained, along with the oval, footbridge and carpark areas.

"A follow-up meeting has now been scheduled and the Mt Chalmers community are invited to help (the) council put together a master-plan of where the proposed new facilities will be located.

"This will be an opportunity for community members to put forward their ideas and ask questions relevant to the proposal."

The council extends an invitation to all interested Mt Chalmers residents to attend a meeting to discuss the proposed upgrades and everyone is welcome.