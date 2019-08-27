Fate of exclusive new Hungry Jack's burger in CQ hands

Hungry Jack's have released a new burger, only available in the CQ region.

THE fate of an exclusive Hungry Jack's burger is in the hands - and taste buds - of Mackay residents.

The launch of a new burger called the 'Roadhouse Whopper' on August 1 sent waves of hungry people into the fast-food chain, eager to get a taste of the deluxe meal.

Available in a single, double or triple, the burger is made with limited edition 'king' sauce, two pieces of cheese, two pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a 5-inch meat patty.

Although the new burger was in hot demand during its first week on the menu, the fate of the Roadhouse Whopper is uncertain.

A spokesperson for the Hungry Jacks Mackay restaurant said the Roadhouse Whopper was a trial burger, only available in Rockhampton, Airlie Beach, Mackay and Gladstone.

"If the burger sells well here, the company will consider rolling it out nationally and will keep it on the menu permanently," they said.

"Judging from the response we have had so far, I think it will be sticking around.

"We were allocated a set amount of the special king sauce and we ended up running out within a few days, so that shows how popular the new flavour has been here in Mackay.

"Quite a few people have ordered the double or triple version of the burger as well."

