Inter-state investor buys up iconic Rocky pub sight unseen

WHEN word spread the iconic Brunswick Hotel had changed hands, there were some Rockhampton people who asked what the new owners had planned for the fate of the iconic crummy.

A couple from New South Wales has taken the reins from previous owner, Cliff Pelucheggi, who ran the popular pub for the past 17 years.

Real estate consultant to the pub, Paul Harley, said the Brunswick Hotel was on the market for just seven days before the new buyers made an offer.

Mr Harley said the new owners have previously owned pubs and felt they didn't even need to visit before the purchase.

Originally thought to be built in the late 1800s, the pub affectionately referred to as 'The Brunny' has become a local haunt for tradies at smoko and big family outings.

Mr Harley said the pub's "good bones" made it an exciting venture for the new owners who had "fresh eyes" to modernise the pub.

It's large meal portions have become a trademark for the restaurant and Mr Harley said these would not be altered.

Rest assured, the mammoth crummy will remain on the menu "without a doubt".

Mr Harley said the owners were excited to provide more live entertainment and improvements to the beer garden into the future.

"Keep an eye out, we are also starting a spit-roast and will have some Aussie sporting legends frequenting," Mr Harley said.

Late yesterday, the daughter of the new owners, Jessica Mackey, confirmed her parents had taken over the iconic pub and The Morning Bulletin is hoping to talk with them today.