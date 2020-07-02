Fate of the CQUni Yeppoon campus revealed

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland and CQUniversity Vice Chancellor, Professor Nick Klomp at the former CQUniversity Yeppoon campus

WHILE it will no longer house CQUniversity students, the former Yeppoon campus will remain a place of learning with a new agreement reached between the university and Livingstone Shire Council.

The facility with rooms and conference areas is ready to go and the landlord (CQUniversity) has agreed to lease it to LSC in a peppercorn agreement.

After it was announced earlier this year the site would close, the campus will now host a range of training, adult education and community education programs facilitated by LSC.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland said the agreement would take the strain off existing community hubs and provide certainty to community groups who have until now, had to move and change between venues.

The proposal not only provides value for money, it also provides flexibility for councils to deliver services and facilities to the community,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga agreed.

She said using existing facilities rather than building more infrastructure for that purpose was a common-sense and cost-effective approach.

“The buildings are already here ready to go,” she said.

“It’s great for the rate payers because it’s a community facility that doesn’t need to be built…otherwise council might have needed to invest in capital works and land purchases.”

Vice Chancellor Nick Klomp said he was glad to see the facility, no longer required by CQUni, remain a place of education.

“It’s fantastic to see Livingstone Shire Council repurposing the former CQUniversity facility and providing dedicated spaces for community use,” Professor Klomp said.

Mayor Ireland said a few adjustments were needed but groups would have access to the facility “as soon as possible.”

Both Mayor Ireland and Vice Chancellor Klomp credited Ms Lauga for facilitating the discussions between the two parties.

Breastfeeding classes, legal aid and even mahjong classes are among some of the community forums the new facility may host.