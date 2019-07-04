Fate of the historic Gavial Creek bridge officially decided

HISTORIC PLATFORM: Jack Evans of the Morning Bulletin and John Fletcher of Rockhampton Historic Association talk about the Gavial Creek bridge.

HISTORIC PLATFORM: Jack Evans of the Morning Bulletin and John Fletcher of Rockhampton Historic Association talk about the Gavial Creek bridge.

AFTER many rounds of debating, the future of the Gavial Creek Bridge on Bowlin Rd has been decided.

In Tuesday's council meeting it was passed that the bridge will be replaced and the old bridge kept for a fishing platform.

The bridge has been in poor condition for quite some time and the council has discussed the options of what to do.

There have been many factors surrounding the future of the bridge, including the South Rockhampton recycled water scheme and biosolids management practices.

Fitzroy River Water had proposed to divert biosolids and treated effluent from South Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant to the agricultural areas south of the creek.

The bridge had inspections in 2013, 2015 and 2017 and following the 2013 load assessment, a 15-tonne load limit was put in place.

The latest report said the condition was very poor due to excessive cracking and spalling on concrete in piers.

There is also cracking in the piles at the abutments and the through truss was in poor condition with the paint system totally broken down.

It was resolved in March to demolish and remove the bridge, however it was later put on hold due to funding.

An additional $1.5 million had been previously included in the draft 2019/20 capital budget for the demolition and replacement of the bridge.

The demolition was reported to cost an estimated $208,000.

The main span is estimated to have been in place for around 90 years and the through truss has been reused from an older bridge so is even older.

The condition of the piers in the original span are of the most concern, the report noted.

The 2017 report says the major risk for the bridge was a collapse, which could happen while it was under use or during a flood.

It was noted at that stage there was no imminent signs of collapse but that the council should plan for a replacement in the next two to three years.

The existing bridge connects Quay St extended to Bowlin Rd and was built around 1850 for the railway.

It was reported in February from a previous council meeting if the bridge was left, lead paint would need to be removed, a repaint undertaken, minor repairs and a new deck and structures installed to block access to the bridge, with an an estimated cost of $200,000 initially plus ongoing maintenance.

Councillor Drew Wickerson had been active in suggesting the bridge be used as a fishing platform.