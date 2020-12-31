Fate revealed for Rocky’s NYE fireworks show

FULL STEAM AHEAD: The New Years Eve Fireworks 2020 at the Rockhampton Riverside are expected to be dwarfed by this year’s high-flying display planned for 9pm New Year’s Eve.

FULL STEAM AHEAD: The New Years Eve Fireworks 2020 at the Rockhampton Riverside are expected to be dwarfed by this year’s high-flying display planned for 9pm New Year’s Eve.

Nervous fireworks-loving families can breathe easier with the news Rockhampton Regional Council will push ahead with the city’s 9pm ‘Light up the sky’ fireworks display.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday, Advance Rockhampton chief executive Greg Bowden said a decision would be made by organisers on Thursday morning whether to proceed.

Despite the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a high (70 per cent) chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon with the chance of a thunderstorm (most likely in the evening), Mr Bowden confirmed Thursday morning they were pushing on with the fireworks display.

The predicted weather forced Livingstone Shire Council to make the difficult decision to abandon its plans for three fireworks shows at Emu Park, Yeppoon and Glenlee.

GAME ON: Rocky's fireworks will still go ahead for New Year's Eve and your backyard will be the best place to watch them.

Mr Bowden encouraged locals to stay at home and look towards the city to watch the spectacular nine minute pyrotechnic display from two top secret Rockhampton locations.

The locations have been chosen strategically so Rockhampton residents can view the biggest and highest fireworks show the region has ever experienced.

As part of COVID Safe event restrictions, the exact locations will not be revealed but here are some tips to make sure you enjoy the show.

Ensure you have a clear line of sight from your backyard, not obscured by trees.

Tune into 101.5 Triple M at 9pm for the countdown.

Look towards the centre of town (both northside and southside).

Don’t forget to ensure your pets are safe and secure inside.

READ MORE:

>> EVENT GUIDE: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in CQ

>> WHAT’S ON: Check out the New Year’s Eve events in western CQ

>> Cap Coast New Year’s Eve fireworks shows cancelled

Whether you’re celebrating your NYE by dining out in one of the city’s venues or from your own backyard with family and friends, Advance Rockhampton wished locals an enjoyable end to a tumultuous year.

For more details on the display, visit HERE.