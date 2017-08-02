26°
Fate sealed: Controversial green space destined for coast car park

Amber Hooker
| 2nd Aug 2017 6:00 AM
DEVELOPMENT APPROVED: An additional 33 boat trailer parks will be developed at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour on State-owned green space.
DEVELOPMENT APPROVED: An additional 33 boat trailer parks will be developed at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour on State-owned green space.

A "DISSAPOINTING outcome” was given the tick for the last green space at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

A 3886m sq parcel is destined to become a new 33-boat-trailer parking facility, despite objections from local environmentalists and requests from the Livingstone Shire Council that the State Government better consider community amenity.

The Department-of- Transport-owned site was first earmarked for the development after changing hands from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines in May 2016.

READ | Last Rosslyn Bay green space's fate is all but sealed

The project has repeatedly returned before the Livingstone Shire Council, who requested TMR consider alternative landscaping options.

While TMR removed a proposed 10 standard car parks from their initial design in lieu of 140msq of landscaping for beautification, councillors didn't think this went far enough.

They tabled the Material Change of Use in the July 4 meeting and requested TMR consider alternative options.

However, TMR returned an unchanged design to yesterday morning's council meeting.

An additional 33 trailer parks will be developed at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.
An additional 33 trailer parks will be developed at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

After lengthy discussions regarding the State's obligation in regards to drain and road maintenance, the MCU was ultimately carried, but a division recorded.

Councillors Tom Wyatt, Nigel Hutton, Graham Scott and mayor Bill Ludwig stood in favour of the motion, councillors Glenda Mather and Adam Bellot stood against.

All councillors who spoke to the motion, whether in favour or opposed, expressed disappointment the design hadn't gone further to reduce tar in favour of green space.

Cr Scott said TMR had "focused on a single use at high cost to the community”, stating they could have achieved parking spaces as well as additional uses for the community.

Ian Herbert wants to see the parcel of land located at the northern end of Vin E Jones Drive, Rosslyn Bay, behind the service station be kept as parkland rather than car parking.
Ian Herbert wants to see the parcel of land located at the northern end of Vin E Jones Drive, Rosslyn Bay, behind the service station be kept as parkland rather than car parking.

Newly-appointed deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said he wished the design was "more in character with the local surrounds”, but conceded TMR were within their rights to develop the land as proposed.

"I accept that this land was conditioned as special purposes, I accept they can do this,” Cr Hutton said.

"I believe council has gone beyond its legislative function to try and encourage them to do something better.

"While we have a small win I also believe there was much further they could do.

"From a legislation point of view it is approved and zoned to meet this purpose.”

An additional 33 trailer parks will be developed at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.
An additional 33 trailer parks will be developed at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

Cr Ludwig echoed his sentiment and said while councillors could vote the development down, it would "look silly in court” to object to the State's major infrastructure spend; which ultimately relieves council of the costs.

He said TMR decided alternative options were not "viable and cost effective”, and the increased car parks would reduce the number of people getting tickets given the current parking overflow.

"I go down to the harbour a fair bit,” Cr Ludwig said.

"I did see this Sunday people who may or may not have got tickets because of the overflow on a great day, and with our growth that's going to get worse.

"I concur and for the last six years we have been looking at options for alternate boat ramps.”

Commentators on previous Morning Bulletin reports regarding the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour car park have argued the need for more boat launching facilities is the core issue, rather than a demand for extra parks.

Cr Ludwig said he understood the State Government were looking at two options after the "majority” of the Emu Park community made clear they did not back a proposed ramp.

Though Cr Ludwig said even if either boat ramps were started at the unspecified sites tomorrow, "they would be five years away”.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Local Partners

First Rocky tourism network meeting a success

