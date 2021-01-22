Father and son in custody after huge Cairns cocaine bust

Police have seized more than $400,000 worth of drugs and wads of cash while arresting a father and son who are accused of dealing drugs.

A FATHER and son have appeared in a Cairns court with police alleging they were behind a major cocaine dealing syndicate operating in the city.

Glenn Raymond Smith, 56, and Brett Raymond Smith, 28, are both charged with drug trafficking, along with two counts of possession.

The pair were arrested following a raid on a Yorkeys Knob unit on Wednesday.

Police have alleged they seized about 740g of cocaine at the residence, with a street value of about $225,000, along with about 340g of methylamphetamines, which is worth about $190,000.

Detectives from the Far North's Major and Organised Crime Squad raided a total of five residences around the city as part of their investigation this week.

They also allegedly seized about 28g of MDMA and more than $7000 in cash.

Two other men, aged 54 and 49, have also been charged with drug offences as part of the investigation and are due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court at a later date.

Brett Smith is facing a further charge of breaching an order about information needed to access electronically stored information, alleged to involve not giving police access to his mobile phone.

Defence solicitor Mark Butler asked for his bail to be revoked during the brief court appearance on Thursday.

Glenn Smith is expected to make an application for bail on Friday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Amy Rennie applied for more time to finalise the brief of evidence for the drug charges, which was granted by Magistrate Catherine Benson.

Their cases were adjourned until March 10.

MOCS Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Graham Camp said they would allege the syndicate was operating in Cairns between November 1 last year and Thursday, when they conducted the raids.

He described the quantity of drugs located as a "significant seizure" and said the group allegedly took "significant measures" not to be detected.

"It is very pleasing to be able to seize this large quantity of drugs, which we will allege would otherwise have been destined for the Cairns community," he said.

"These types of substances can have a significant and detrimental effect on communities."

