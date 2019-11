GETTING READY: Kieran Humphreys filling up water to protect his family's property with his dad

GETTING READY: Kieran Humphreys filling up water to protect his family's property with his dad

FARNBOROUGH father and son, Frank and Kieran Humphries took protecting their property into their own hands on Monday morning, driving to fill up 2,000 litres of water.

The pair hadn’t been evacuated but were ready to defend their six hectare property.

“I think we are okay, but we are getting prepared as we can be,” Frank said.

They had set-up a pump and were gathering water to extinguish spot fires and embers if they sparked in the paddock.