Father and son to face off in ‘CQ first' exhibition match

Father and son Gary and Sam Skinner will be on opposing sides in the football exhibition event in Mackay this weekend.

Father and son Gary and Sam Skinner could well be pitted against each other this weekend in a football event that is a first for the region.

Two Central Queensland North teams will head to Mackay to take on the Magpies Crusaders' under-23 and NPL Queensland men's sides.

Football Queensland Central Region general manager Andy Allan said it was an exciting concept and a significant boost for representative pathways in the region.

"The exhibition event provides a valuable opportunity for our Central Queensland footballers to showcase their skills against high-quality opposition, while also creating a pathway for selection in higher representative levels of the game," he said.

"This is the first time in our region that we've formed CQ North representative teams, and it has been fantastic to see all of our Rockhampton clubs working together to support this initiative by providing selection opportunities for local players."

New Magpies Crusaders midfield recruit Sam Skinner.

It will also be a first for the Skinners, who have never been on opposing sides before.

Gary is part of the CQ North men's coaching staff, while 17-year-old Sam joined the Magpies Crusaders NP squad in December last year and hopes to become a fixture in their starting line-up this season.

"It will be a bit different. I've never coached against Sam before," Gary said.

"I might know a few little secrets that he thinks I don't know about him and we might be able to play on them.

"He's been training well and he's enjoying it. He's been getting a few runs in the trial games… so hopefully he'll get to play against us this weekend.

"They've got some quality players in their team and Sam's hoping to learn from them and hopefully push on in his career."

Gary and his fellow coaches are confident they've assembled a competitive squad.

Nathan Norris will be a key player for the CQ North men’s team.

"We're fairly mobile, we're a quick side, and we're pretty lethal up front with Nathan Norris, Liam Mclean and Blake Penfold.

"The Magpies are certainly going to be fitter and faster than us, they've been training for a while, but if we can control the ball and maintain a bit of possession for periods of the game then we'll give ourselves every chance."

The games will be played at Mackay's Sologinkin Oval at 4pm (under-23) and 6pm (men's) on Saturday.

CQ North squad: Ty Allsop, Jeromy McMahon, Josh Gale, Liam Mclean, Blake Penfold, Darcy Grant, Thomas Kuss, Dylan Hall, Darren Holmes, Caleb Hornagold, Josh Dorron, Dylan Kussrow, Nathan Norris, Jordan Morran, Cody Ryan, Jake Triplett, Shane Lubbe, Robert Day, Ryan Hawken, Timothy Zimitat, Sam Reynolds, Jakeb Weber, Daniel Trim, Toby Richardson, Ryan Horan, Michael Cay, Joe Bramhall.