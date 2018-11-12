Father and son who torched struggling brewery jailed

Father and son Darren James Adcock and John Charles Adcock have been jailed for arson after they burnt down their Beerwah brewing business.

Father and son Darren James Adcock and John Charles Adcock have been jailed for arson after they burnt down their Beerwah brewing business.

A FATHER and son who burnt down their Coast business in a bid to claim a hefty insurance payout have been jailed for a combined six years.

Darren James Adcock, 28, and John Charles Adcock, 53, were behind on rent payments for their Beerwah brewery business when they concocted a plan to set the place alight.

To add to their struggles, John had recently suffered a heart attack and stroke and the business was doing so poorly that Darren wasn't earning a wage while working there.

On September 14 at 11.30pm, John picked up Darren and they drove to the business which would be swarmed with emergency services within 30 minutes.

A father and son have been jailed for arson after they burnt down their Beerwah brewing business. 7 News

Darren poured petrol on the back corner of the building and lit it along with some dry leaves on fire before the pair fled.

A witness driving past alerted emergency services with police then calling John and his wife back to the scene.

John appeared nervous while talking to officers and told them there were issues with the battery back-up system which was near where the fire began.

They both later made full admissions to police, but Darren refused to name his father.

The pair pleaded guilty to arson in Maroochydore District Court today while their family, including John's wife of 37 years, watched on from the gallery.

Darren also pleaded guilty to additional charges of possessing drug scales and driving unlicensed committed on August 29.

Darren James Adcock pleaded guilty to burning down his parent's brewery business in Beerwah. Facebook

He was on probation for an offence of violence when the arson was committed.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic told the court the fire was lit near a gas bottle and had potential to cause serious harm.

The Adcocks never got the chance to make an insurance claim for the damage, but the building owner's insurance company has asked for $80,000 in compensation.

Darren's barrister Scott Lynch told the court his client had a young child and another on the way.

He said Darren had "difficulties in life" and was being assessed for autism and learning disabilities.

John's barrister Douglas Wilson said his client felt "significant shame" in bringing his son before the court who was one of his five children.

John Adcock. Chloe Lyons

The court heard John only completed the equivalent of a Year 6 education and suffered "significant" depression and anxiety as well as multiple health issues.

Speaking to Darren, Judge David Andrews said he had shown "co-operation" and "remorse" which worked in his favour.

However, Judge Andrews noted the only reason a fraudulent insurance claim hadn't been made was likely due to the timing of the police investigation.

Judge Andrews ordered Darren to three years' imprisonment with a parole release date on October 4, 2019.

He was convicted and not further punished on his other charges.

Judge Andrews said custody would be harder for John than most due to his health issues.

He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, suspended after 10 months behind bars.

No compensation order was made.