Father blames COVID-19 restrictions for violent assault

A 23-YEAR-old father has blamed being cooped up at home during COVID-19 for hitting his partner with a meat tenderiser.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his partner, pleaded guilty in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 7 to assault occasioning bodily harm - a domestic violence offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court the defendant and his partner had been in a relationship for seven months.

On April 13, between 4-6pm the pair had a verbal argument which led to a physical altercation.

The court heard neither the defendant nor victim recall what the argument was about.

Sgt Whiting said the defendant punched his partner with a clenched fist causing her nose to bleed.

He then grabbed a meat tenderiser and hit the victim on the hand causing which left small nabrasions.

Sgt Whiting said it was the victim's workplace who reported it to police after they were concerned for her welfare.

When police interviewed the defendant, he said he had pent up energy due to being inside all day due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Obviously the defendant comes before the court with no previous history, however it's assault in a domestic setting which we know, the court takes very dim view of these type of offences," Sgt Whiting said.

The defendent's lawyer, Laurie Parker, told the court he doesn't like being indoors, he lost his mum and he's had a traumatic childhood.

"He suffers with anger and anxiety and I've told him there's ways to get him medicated and help him with counselling," he said.

"His long term goal is to become a police liaison officer, so I've said certainly if you want to have this as your aim, then you can't have any appearances before the court, especially a domestic violence charge.

"But he does have insight into his behaviour and his remorseful."

Magistrate Saggers repeated to the defendant that this was a serious offence and a jail sentence was not out of range.

"You punched your partner, you did it hard enough to cause her nose to bleed then you hit her hand with a meat tenderiser," he said.

"This is very serious.

"You benefit from your early plea, your admissions to police and because you're doing something about it."

The defendant was given an 18-month probation order, the conviction was not recorded and he was ordered to attend counselling.