Father caught drug driving through Rockhampton suburb

Michael William Cotter, 39, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on June 1, to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and driving while a relevant drug was present in blood.

Michael William Cotter, 39, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on June 1, to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and driving while a relevant drug was present in blood.

A Central Queensland father’s ongoing drug use caused concern in the court, after the magistrate heard he had full time care of a two-year-old child.

Michael William Cotter, 39, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on June 1, to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and driving while a relevant drug was present in blood.

Cotter was intercepted by police just after midnight on August 25, 2020, while driving a sedan along Kerrigan Street at Frenchville.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Cotter was trembling and twitching, had enlarged pupils and was speaking erratically at the time.

Cotter told police he had a COVID test five days earlier after displaying symptoms and due to his admission was taken to a medical practice for a blood sample by a health professional.

Results revealed the presence of meth and amphetamine with traces of diazepam also detected.

On April 20 this year, police carried out a search of his Rubyvale Road address, where they located a plastic jug with brown liquid, a ceramic bowl containing cannabis, a plastic bottle cut in half, an electric grinder and a clip seal bag containing cannabis, the court heard.

Sergeant Cramp said a total of 5g of cannabis was seized.

The court heard Cotter had lengthy criminal and traffic histories, with a drug offences committed over several decades, although with no recent entries.

“I’m concerned of him having custody of the child and his history of drug use,” Magistrate Robert Walker said.

“There’s great concern that all this was found in a house that is occupied by a two-year-old child,” who the defendant indicated was not home at the time of the offence.

Mr Walker said he was also concerned that Cotter was operating a vehicle with such a “cocktail of drugs” in his system in August.

Although he believed it would be of benefit to Cotter to have further probation.

Cotter was ordered to 15 months of probation, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for one month. Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Father caught drug driving through Rockhampton suburb