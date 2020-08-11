Father caught with illegal knife taken from ‘survival kit’

A FATHER, who was trying to protect his son, has been charged with possessing an illegal weapon.

Joel Geoffrey Wilkinson, 33, pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on August 6, to the unlawful possession of a Category M weapon.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said about 6.30pm on July 1, Blackwater police were patrolling the area around Sandalwood St, looking for a man in relation to a separate incident.

Police located a car with Wilkinson, inside. He was spoken to and allowed police to carry out a search of the vehicle, the court heard.

Body found on Bruce Hwy 100m from crashed motorbike

Emerald artists collaborate to create award-winning piece

Sgt Ongheen said the officers found a green, camouflaged knife in the centre console, with a single handed blade release button. Wilkinson later told police he had always had a fascination with knives.

The father-of-two and Curragh Coal Mine worker told the court the knife came in a survival kit he ordered for his son, but he took it out because he didn’t want his son to have a knife.

Wilkinson said he didn’t know it was an illegal weapon and didn’t understand why, considering one could simply walk into a hardware store and purchase similar items such as a box cutter.

He said the knife wasn’t in the car for any particular reason, he didn’t need it for protection.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the maximum penalty for the offence was two years imprisonment.

“It’s simply not acceptable to have weapons in (your) possession.”

Wilkinson was fined $900 and a conviction was recorded. He was ordered to forfeit the knife.