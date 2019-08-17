Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Father charged with GBH after infant left critical

by Elise Williams
17th Aug 2019 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A FATHER has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly crticically injured his seven-week-old baby son.

The seven-week-old boy was admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on August 10, before being transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital for further treatment, where he now remains in a critical condition.

Detectives from Child Protection Investigation Unit arrested the boy's father, a 26-year-old Caloundra West man, on August 16 after an ongoing investigation.

He was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

charges child court crime editors picks grievous bodily harm

Top Stories

    'He only ever had smiles': Family grieves father-of-four

    premium_icon 'He only ever had smiles': Family grieves father-of-four

    News Family and friends pay tribute to Alvarez Broome.

    MUST SEE: Immaculate projects win Master Builder awards

    premium_icon MUST SEE: Immaculate projects win Master Builder awards

    News Find out who took out CQ's major industry awards last night

    What's on: What brings Mark Vincent to Rocky for debut gig?

    premium_icon What's on: What brings Mark Vincent to Rocky for debut gig?

    News Find out the hottest events across the region this weekend

    Knowing How: Have you lost that lovin' feeling?

    premium_icon Knowing How: Have you lost that lovin' feeling?

    News 'Guidance from inner voice moves our life decisions harmoniously'