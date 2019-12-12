Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY FARMS: Lachlan Lawler, 7, and Mark Lawler share their interest in the industry’s future.
FAMILY FARMS: Lachlan Lawler, 7, and Mark Lawler share their interest in the industry’s future.
News

Father determined to keep farm going for his son

Tessa Flemming
11th Dec 2019 2:16 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE an unsure climate, Mark Lawler is determined keep the cattle industry alive for his son.

While drought and fires have taken a toll on cattle farmers, The top X agent said he had also seen worse prices than what was selling off now.

"It all has its cycles, when I was first with Elders here, in winter, the combined agents would only yard 500 and cattle were worth nothing then," he said.

"We used to have to take turns to ring your clients because you'd be saying you got nothing for them.

"People have got short memories. Price-wise it's been worse but season-wise it's probably been 20 years since it's been that bad."

Growing up on his father's farm, he hopes the lifestyle will still be there for his son.

"In 12 months time, it will certainly lift again," he said.

"Any primary industry is tough … but it will come good again. Once it rains cattle will go through the roof. Those who have held onto them, will still hang onto them and anyone who got out of them will want to get into them.

"It's all about supply and demand."

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Prince dies in sex drug binge

      Prince dies in sex drug binge
      • 12th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

      Top Stories

        CQ club struggles to stay afloat in the drought

        premium_icon CQ club struggles to stay afloat in the drought

        News Fairbairn dam has reached an all time low.

        Late night rescue mission for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue

        premium_icon Late night rescue mission for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue

        News The crew needed night vision goggles to carry out the rescue.

        Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

        premium_icon Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

        News A bruising election defeat has forced the Labor Party to discover what is important...

        Solar panel roof fire in North Rocky

        premium_icon Solar panel roof fire in North Rocky

        News Emergency crews are on scene.

        • 12th Dec 2019 9:18 AM