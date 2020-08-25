Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DRINK DRIVE: David John Livingston pleaded guilty on August 24 at Emerald Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor.
DRINK DRIVE: David John Livingston pleaded guilty on August 24 at Emerald Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor.
Crime

Father drove drunk to police station to dob himself in

Kristen Booth
25th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FATHER drunk drove himself straight to the Emerald police station, dobbing himself in after consuming about 14 drinks.

David John Livingston, 40, recorded a high range reading of .192 per cent BAC after he got behind the wheel about 10.15pm on May 9, nearly four times the legal limit.

Emerald Magistrates Court heard police at the station smelled a strong scent of liquor when he drove there to dob himself in for a separate matter.

When questioned, Livingston told them he drove to the station, and said he would probably be in trouble for drink driving too.

Livingston drank 14 drinks between 3pm and 10pm that day, including four cans of Bundaberg Rum, five cans of mid-strength Great Northern and five cans of full-strength Great Northern, the court heard.

READ: Fresh, boutique grocer a first for region

Livingston pleaded guilty on August 24 to driving under the influence of liquor.

He told the court he had never drunk drove before and regretted his actions.

“I drove myself to the police station rather than just catching a taxi,” Livingston said.

“I just regret every bit of it.”

Livingston was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months. The conviction was recorded.

david john livingston drink drivers name and shame drink driving charge emerald magistrates court emerald police station guilty plea high range drink driving
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police called to incident at Rocky CBD bank

        Premium Content Police called to incident at Rocky CBD bank

        News MAN inside the bank and threatening staff.

        Residents criticise lack of Browne Park Stadium consultation

        Premium Content Residents criticise lack of Browne Park Stadium consultation

        News One Nation’s candidate demands the Qld Govt release the stadium’s feasibility...

        New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        Premium Content New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        News Three quarters of the Clarke Creek wind farm’s energy will go to the publicly-owned...

        PAYNE CUP: St Brendans’ finals hopes on line against TCC

        Premium Content PAYNE CUP: St Brendans’ finals hopes on line against TCC

        Rugby League WATCH IT LIVE: ‘There’s a great rivalry between these sides.’