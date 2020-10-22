Menu
Richard James Burgess, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of possessing a dangerous drug. Picture: File
Father ‘eats’ speed as pain relief for workplace accident

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:34 PM
AFTER suffering from a workplace injury, a Rockhampton father of four "fell back into old habits" and purchased methamphetamine, out of "sheer desperation" for an "effective" pain relief.

Richard James Burgess, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Burgess was intercepted driving along Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown, on August 8 at 8.30pm, and detained for the purposes of a search.

Ms King said Burgess told police he had speed, which could be found next to the driver's seat.

She said police found a plastic bag, which contained 0.5g of a crystal substance, believed to be methamphetamine.

The court heard Burgess had purchased the speed for $250, 15 minutes prior to being intercepted by police.

He told police he would consume the drug by eating it.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client was involved in a workplace accident on August 2, where he shattered his left ankle in seven places.

Ms Harris said her client was given pain medication, however, "fell into a bad habit" and purchased drugs out of "sheer desperation" for pain relief.

"The pain medication he was given was not effective," she said.

"It wasn't until he went back to the orthopaedic surgeon on August 11 that he was able to obtain some stronger pain medication."

Burgess was fined $800 with a criminal conviction recorded.

