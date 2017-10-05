Father, farrier and loyal man dies in head on crash

MACKAY farrier Fred Savage was killed in a head on crash on Mackay Eungella Rd this morning, while mum and daughter Anita and Aylah Camilleri, who were in the other car, remain in hospital.

The crash happened about 6.30am just outside of Pleystowe when it's believed one of the cars veered onto the wrong side of the road.

A driver of another car gave the Camilleri's first aid and called triple zero.

Mr Savage, 55, died before paramedics arrived.

The farrier had worked at Mackay Turf Club for more than 10 years and his death has left the horse racing community in shock.

Horse trainer Joao Campeao said he simply could not believe it was true when Mr Savage's wife called him to tell him that his good friend had died.

Mr Campeao saw Mr Savage just the day before because he needed a new shoe on one of his horses.

"He was a very hard worker and very loyal to his own friends, he would take his shirt off his back and give it to you I reckon," he said.

"It is terrible and unfortunate - there are not many people like him around. He was very helpful and it is a big loss for the community."

And while the community is mourning, it is also rallying around the Camilleris as more than $3600 has been raised in just an hour.

Two year-old Aylah has been airlifted by RACQ CQ Rescue to Townsville Hospital where she is in a critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, her mother Anita was at Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition with pelvic and abdominal injuries.

Police call for help

Police investigators are appealing for the driver of a car that may have witnessed this morning's fatal crash in Walkerston to come forward.

Queensland Police have this afternoon revealed that the ute, driven by a 55-year-old Hampden man, was attempting to overtake a vehicle when he crashed head on into the Toyta Hilux coming the other way, driven by a 31-year-old woman with her young child on board.

"Investigations have so far revealed that around 6.30am, an Isuzu Farrier ute was heading westbound on Mackay Eungella Road when it attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of it," a police statement read.

"When the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes to do so, it collided head on with a dual cab Toyota Hilux ute coming the other way."

Police confirmed a 31-year-old Mirani woman sustained significant internal injuries and was transported to Mackay Base Hospital.

"A 2-year-old Mirani girl who was also in the vehicle sustained a serious head injury and has been airlifted to Townsville Base Hospital.

"Police are urging the driver of the car that the ute was trying to overtake to contact police, as it did not stop. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash and information they have may be vital."