Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HIDE AND SEEK: The Dalby father was hiding drugs in his sock.
HIDE AND SEEK: The Dalby father was hiding drugs in his sock.
News

Dad hid marijuana in sock after leaving notorious drug den

Meg Gannon
3rd Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DALBY police were suspicious of Daniel Kevin Edward Carmody from the moment he "hastily" left a house known for its connections to drug offences, and their suspicions proved correct when he was found with drugs in his sock.

Police were conducting patrols on Bagot street at 4.30pm on May 20 when they saw a car leaving an address police had intelligence about potential drug crimes for, according to police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana.

Police observed the car, driven by Carmody, driven "hastily" from the address and eventually intercepted him on Etty street.

Carmody was detained for a search where he admitted to police he had drugs on his person.

The defendant pulled out a small parcel wrapped in newspaper containing 2.97g of marijuana from his right sock.

Duty Lawyer Claire Graham told the court the father of three had a bone degenerative disease and had issues with pain in his neck and back that had left him unable to work.

He used the marijuana to manage his pain.

Ms Graham said mitigating factors were that Carmody made admissions to police about the drugs and made an early plea of guilty.

Carmody pleaded guilt to possessing a dangerous drug.

He was fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.

dalby court and crime dalby magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Number 9

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Number 9

        News “I reckon social media has a lot to do with the demise of community today, because kids get so used to being bullied, they don’t want to look foolish so they just don’t...

        Advertising blitz to steer CQ towards buying local seafood

        premium_icon Advertising blitz to steer CQ towards buying local seafood

        News Buying local seafood is one way we can help the region’s economy recover from the...

        COURT: 53 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 53 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.