Father-of-five, 22, sent to prison for choking woman

A FATHER of five who choked and assaulted his former partner, over attending a funeral and the ownership of a mobile phone, will spend the next six months in jail.

Milton Christopher Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to 10 charges in the Rockhampton District Court on June 29.

The charges included one of burglary occasioning bodily harm, one of choking, one of assault, two of driving while disqualified, three contravening a domestic violence order and one obstruct police.

The court heard the first string of offences took place at Woorabinda on August 31 and September 1, three weeks after the court sentenced him to a two-month prison term with immediate parole.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides said Williams drove the victim and her daughter from Limestone (outside of Mt Morgan) to Woorabinda, unlicensed, on August 31.

She said the next day, he drove his father and cousins somewhere and when he returned to Woorabinda, he told the victim to pack up as they were leaving.

An argument erupted, as the victim wanted to stay and attend a funeral, when Williams grabbed her by the hair and slapped her.

She walked away, picking up her daughter and Williams punched her in the back of the head and pushed her against a wall.

Williams then choked the victim until she blacked out and fell to the ground. He was arrested later that day and taken into custody to serve out the prison term he was sentenced to weeks before.

About a week after he was released, Williams visited the victim to discuss a mobile phone he had bought for her after a win on the pokies.

The victim refused to return the phone to Williams. Later that day he spotted her walking along Archer St in Woorabinda with her daughter and cousin and approached her again about the phone.

Williams assaulted both the victim and her cousin.

The court heard that night, the victim called Williams and told him she was willing to give him money for the phone. However, by the time he arrived to collect the money, she changed her mind.

He knocked on the door and then waited until she attempted to leave, grabbing her left arm and twisted it behind her back.

The victim managed to get away and run inside, with Williams following her where he cornered her and punched her in the eye.

"She tried to get away but you stop her by stomping down on her leg, injuring her knee," Judge Michael Burnett said while handing down the sentence.

The court heard Williams had 11 prior convictions for entering premises, six for break-ins, four for unlawful use of motor vehicles and 13 unlicensed driving offences.

Judge Michael Burnett handed Williams a three-year prison term with parole release date of January 20.