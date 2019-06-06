Menu
Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

Father of seven caught with a bag of knives

Aden Stokes
by
6th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON car detailer faced court yesterday after police caught the man with three knives in a shopping centre carpark.

Michael Xavier Olsen pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

At 8.55pm on May 21, police were doing patrols along Farm St when they saw two men in the Drakes shopping complex carpark.

Police questioned Olsen and searched his backpack, which revealed two Stanley knives and a corkscrew with a small blade.

When questioned about the three knives,Olsen told police he was aware it was an offence to possess them in public.

He told police when he forgot the knives were in his backpack when he left the house.

The lawyer for the defence said Olsen was 34-years-old and a father of seven.

The court heard Olsen had been doing wood carving, hence why he was carrying the knives.

"He was carving a boat for his son.”

Olsen was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service within the next year.

